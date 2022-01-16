World Asset Management Inc Sells 469 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 57.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

