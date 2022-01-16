Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $84.23

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.23, but opened at $91.00. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $89.68, with a volume of 91,786 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $92.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.14.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,659 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,392.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 635,338 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,029,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.