Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Get Xometry alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Xometry has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,049 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $76,323,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xometry (XMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.