Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

