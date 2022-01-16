Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 20,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE YSG remained flat at $$1.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,301. The company has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

