yAxis (YAXIS) Price Reaches $3.02

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $401,901.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07750860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.05 or 1.00011813 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008201 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

