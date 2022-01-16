Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report $19.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.41 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $75.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.59 billion to $76.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $69.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $76.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

MT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 3,602,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 154,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

