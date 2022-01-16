Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

