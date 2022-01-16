Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 86,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,055. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

