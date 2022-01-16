Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.18. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banc of California by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. 158,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,858. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

