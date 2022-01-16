Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. BrightView reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

BV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BrightView by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

