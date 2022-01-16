Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report $274.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $222.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.58.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000.

CDAY stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. 1,355,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,822. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

