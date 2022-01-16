Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post sales of $130.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.40 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $520.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $527.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $518.73 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.81. 415,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,205. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

