Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$1.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $113.71.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

