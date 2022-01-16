Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.84. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 151,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,025. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

