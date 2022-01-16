Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Insulet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.90.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

