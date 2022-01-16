Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Univest Sec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers stock remained flat at $$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 171,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

