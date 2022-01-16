Zacks: Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SA traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.77. 198,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 675,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

