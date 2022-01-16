Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post $0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.56. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.90. 155,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $9,252,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Albany International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.