Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. Amcor also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $29,349,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.