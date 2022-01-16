Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 54,822,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,365,880. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.