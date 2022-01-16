Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

CAPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. 82,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

