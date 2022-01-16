Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 129,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.61. Cutera has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cutera by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

