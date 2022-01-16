Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

