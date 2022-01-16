Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

HUBG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.62. 165,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

