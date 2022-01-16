Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report sales of $17.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $18.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.19 million, with estimates ranging from $109.98 million to $178.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYZN shares. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

