Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

KEY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 9,866,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

