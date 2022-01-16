Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the second quarter worth $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markforged stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 988,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,562. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. Markforged has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Markforged Company Profile

