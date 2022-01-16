Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $553.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.69.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $122.35. 528,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

