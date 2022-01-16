Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.78 Million

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $553.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $564.70 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $338.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.69.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $122.35. 528,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.