Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s earnings. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 1,348,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 405.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 213,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 171,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

