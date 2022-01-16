Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $619.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.07 million to $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

