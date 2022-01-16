Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:KORE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,970. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. Kore Group has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

About Kore Group

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

