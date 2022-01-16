Zacks: Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $399.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.67 million and the highest is $400.60 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 925,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,134. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 117.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.9% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

