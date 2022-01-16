Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.13. Spire reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Spire by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

