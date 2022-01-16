Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

AIKI stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.36. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.