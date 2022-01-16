Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.78.

PFGC stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

