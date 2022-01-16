Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

SBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

SBTX stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

