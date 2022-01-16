Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

