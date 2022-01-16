Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HROW opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter worth $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 343,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 184,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.