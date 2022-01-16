Zacks Investment Research Lowers HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

HHR opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

