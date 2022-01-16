Zacks Investment Research Lowers Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

PSFE opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

