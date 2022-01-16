Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

RWLK stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.99. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

