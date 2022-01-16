Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $932.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

