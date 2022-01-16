Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to “Strong-Buy”

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EDPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

EDPFY stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

