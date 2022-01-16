Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to “Buy”

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCRR. Mizuho reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

TCRR stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

