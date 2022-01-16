Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.79

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 11073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

