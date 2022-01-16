Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 924,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 636,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

