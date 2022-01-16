Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.28.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zynga by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Zynga by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

