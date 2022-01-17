-$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Liquidia posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 510,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,060. The firm has a market cap of $324.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

