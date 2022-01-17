-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

CTSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

